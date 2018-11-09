TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Illumination’s The Grinch opens today in 4,141 theatres, according to Box Office Mojo. The film is splitting the critics, earning a 57% at Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “The Grinch gives the classic Seuss source material a brightly animated update that’s solidly suitable for younger viewers without adding substantially to the story’s legacy.” Still, prognosticators predict a merry opening weekend. BOM predicts a first place finish with $62 million. Box Office Prophets projects an even jollier $74.5 million.