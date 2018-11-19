TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A final trailer for Aquaman is now online, and like all of the film’s other previews, it promises plenty of excitement and action. In addition, a new banner for the movie is now online, which you can check out below. Aquaman opens December 21st, where it will face off against Mary Poppins Returns.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be…a king.