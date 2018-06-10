





Sora and company explore the world of Frozen in Kingdom Hearts III E3 trailer SquareEnix have launched a new trailer for Kingdom Hearts III, which premiered during the Microsoft Xbox event at E3. In it, Sora, Donald, and Goofy find themselves traveling to Arandelle and the world of Frozen, interacting with Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and more in the middle of the film’s narrative. The trailer also reveals some additional surprises, both exciting and dark. As previously announced, the game will be released on Playstation 4 and Xbox One on January 29, 2019.

Share with your friends:



