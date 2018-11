TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet opens today in 4,017 theatres according to Box Office Mojo. The film is winning over the critics with an 88% score at Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Ralph Breaks the Internet levels up on its predecessor with a funny, heartwarming sequel that expands its colorful universe while focusing on core characters and relationships”. BOM projects a big first place finish for the film, with $71.8 million over the long Thanksgiving weekend.