New Incredibles 2 poster; special sneak peek coming Wednesday A new poster for the hotly anticipated Incredibles 2 is now online, and you can check it out below. Additionally, it was announced over the weekend that a special “sneak peek” of the film (presumably a trailer) will premiere during prime time coverage of the Olympic Games on NBC on Wednesday. The Incredibles 2 opens everywhere June 15th.

