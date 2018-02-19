





My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic’s ninth season to be its last? Though the news of it was apparently leaked online months ago, Hasbro has confirmed at the New York Toy Fair that they will be ending My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic with its ninth season, Twitter user Sebastiàn Cordova has apparently revealed through a series of pictures taken at the event. The rumor is that the toy company giant is doing so in order to launch a reboot with a new line of characters. The final season would be enough, however, for the series to make it past the 200 episode mark. My Little Pony airs on Discovery Family on Saturday mornings.

