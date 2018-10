TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Sony Pictures Animation has launched the latest trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The trailer provides a first look of Spider-Man Noir (voiced by Nicolas Cage), Spider-Ham, and Peni Parker and her SP//dr mech suit. Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, the film is scheduled for release on December 14.