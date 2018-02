Monsters, Inc. added to Kingdom Hearts III in two new trailers Not one, but two brand new trailers to the highly anticipated Kingdom Hearts III video game have launched. The first, with English subtitles, sees the inclusion of Monsters, Inc. as a new world Sora and company will explore. The second features a sample of the game’s theme song, “Don’t Think Twice” by Utada Hikaru in English.

Share with your friends: