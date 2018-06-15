Incredibles 2 opens

Pixar’s Incredibles 2 opens today in 4,410 theatres according to Box Office Mojo. The film is doing super with the critics, earning a 93% score at Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Incredibles 2 reunites Pixar’s family crimefighting team for a long-awaited follow-up that may not quite live up to the original, but comes close enough to earn its name.” A record breaking weekend is possible with BOM projecting a haul of over $150 million while Box Office Prophets predicts $144.7 million – both above Finding Dory’s $135 million, which is the current biggest domestic opening for an animated film.