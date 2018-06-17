





Incredibles 2 drowns Finding Dory’s opening weekend record Incredibles 2 shattered expectations and the box office with an incredible $180 debut, Box Office Mojo is reporting. That easily gives the film the new record for best animated opening of all time, eclipsing the title Finding Dory held by more than $40 million. Incredibles 2 was a massive hit with audiences, earning a rare “A+” CinemaScore (for you kids at home doing your homework, Frozen also got that rating), so its legs could potentially be massive. Next weekend, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens, meaning that we could be seeing two $100+ weekends in a row. Final figures are tomorrow.

