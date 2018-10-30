Illumination announces extensive partnership with IHOP just in time for The Grinch

TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Illumination and Universal Pictures have just announced an extensive promotional partnership with each other, one which will kick off with The Grinch next month with a series of special menu items. A full press release follows.

Today, IHOP® Restaurants unveiled its limited-time holiday menu inspired by Illumination Entertainment’s and Universal Pictures’ new film, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, coming to theaters November 9. Based on the beloved holiday classic, The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. The pairing of these iconic brands infuses the magical spirit of Whoville into a unique selection of holiday tastes and treats created by the IHOP culinary team.

Sure to warm the hearts of guests of any age, the festive menu line-up is available only at IHOP restaurants now through December 31, 2018 and includes:

Grinch’s Green Pancakes: Two Grinch green buttermilk pancakes topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts, crowned with creamy, green whipped topping.

Minty Who Hot Chocolate: Hot chocolate with mint syrup topped with creamy green whipped topping and red candy hearts.

Who-Roast Beast Omelette: Our big, fluffy omelette filled with shredded beef, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, sautéed jalapeños, onions and golden hash browns topped with tangy BBQ sauce, more shredded cheese and a Serrano pepper. Served with three Buttermilk pancakes.

Whoville Holiday Cheesecake French Toast: Two King’s Hawaiian® rolls, French-toasted and layered with creamy cheesecake filling, raspberry topping and creamy whipped topping.

For the littlest of Whos, IHOP is also introducing a new kids menu for the season:

Mt. Crumpit Kids Combo: One Grinch Green buttermilk pancake topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts and green whipped topping. Includes one scrambled egg, one bacon strip and one pork sausage link. And, best of all, kids eat free during the promotion.*

Young Grinch Minty Who Hot Chocolate: A kid’s sized hot chocolate with mint syrup and topped with creamy green whipped topping and red candy hearts.

“The holidays are such a special time for families and creating a delicious menu that reflects the fun and whimsy of Whoville in Dr. Seuss’ beloved story about the Grinch is the perfect way for us at IHOP to celebrate the season,” said Alisa Gmelich, Vice President, Marketing at IHOP. “We couldn’t think of a better partner than Illumination and Universal Pictures — their new animated feature Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch is sure to be truly entertaining for all ages.”

“Our Grinch-inspired menu is one-of-a-kind filled with hot, fluffy Grinch’s Green Pancakes made with our signature Buttermilk batter and topped with sweet cream cheese icing and candy hearts, a creamy Minty-Who Hot Chocolate, and a bold new Who Roast Beast Omelette made with shredded beef, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, sautéed jalapeños and a tangy BBQ sauce,” continued Gmelich. “And, to help jumpstart the holiday spirit, kids 12 and under eat free during the promotion every day from 4 to 10 PM.”

To celebrate Illumination and Universal Pictures’ partnership with IHOP, Droga5’s latest creative campaign for the brand inserts the new Grinch-themed menu into a fun and irreverent situation inspired by the movie. The TV spot opens in a police precinct during the holidays with a visibly-shaken victim who’s had his new Grinch’s Green Pancakes stolen. The inspiration being that when you bring Whoville to IHOP, you’d better keep a close eye on them when the Grinch is around. The spot will air nationally on TV, online and on social media beginning today, and can be viewed here.

The IHOP Grinch menu is available at IHOP restaurants nationwide from October 29 through December 31, 2018.