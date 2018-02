Early Man opens Aardman’s Early Man opens today in 2,494 theatres according to Box Office Mojo. The film is doing well with the critics, earning 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. Their critical consensus: “Early Man isn’t quite as evolved as Aardman’s best work, but still retains the unique visuals and sweet humor that have made the studio a favorite among animation enthusiasts”. BOM projects a 6th place weekend finish with $6 million.

