The full trailer for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is now online, and from the looks of things, this is going to be the biggest installment in the franchise yet (in addition, all signs seem to point to a potentially bittersweet ending). A brand new poster for the film has also been revealed, which you can check out below. The movie opens everywhere February 22nd.

Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia. When the sudden appearance of female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth. As their true destines are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together—to the very ends of the Earth—to protect everything they’ve grown to treasure.