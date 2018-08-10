Composer Hans Zimmer and ILM’s Dennis Muren to Keynote VIEW CONFERENCE 2018

Turin, Italy – The VIEW Conference 2018 is proud to announce that musician, composer, and record producer Hans Zimmer will deliver a keynote address during the annual October conference.

“We are so excited to welcome this amazingly versatile composer to our VIEW family,” says conference director Dr. Maria Elena Gutierrez. “Hans Zimmer is one of Hollywood’s most innovative talents. His keynote address will be inspiring and entertaining.”

Hans Zimmer received an Academy Award for The Lion King, two Golden Globe Awards (The Lion King, Gladiator), four Grammy Awards (two for The Lion King, Crimson Tide, The Dark Knight), a Stephen Hawking Medal (Interstellar), and has more than 100 other awards, and 231 nominations, including a Tony Award nomination and a nomination for Film Composer of the year in 2006. He made The Daily Telegraph’s list of the “top 100 living geniuses” in 2007. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award in Film Composition from the National Board of Review‚ the Frederick Loewe Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, and ASCAP’s Henry Mancini Award for Lifetime Achievement. He has a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Zimmer began his career playing keyboards and synthesizers in rock bands in the ’ 70s and ’ 80s and graduated to working as a synthesizer programmer. His work with The Deer Hunter composer Stanley Myers led to a solo score for the 1987 A World Apart, which caught the ear of director Barry Levinson. Levinson hired him to compose the score for Rain Man (1988), which earned Zimmer an Academy Award nomination. Since then, he has scored over 150 films including Gladiator, The Lion King, all three of Christopher Nolan’s Batman films and Interstellar, and most recently Dunkirk and Blade Runner 2049. He is the founder of Remote Control Productions, and is the head of the film music division at DreamWorks studios.

During 2017/18, Zimmer composed music for four television productions and 11 films, and took a group of musicians on a road tour. He’s currently composing scores for three feature films: Widows, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and The Lion King.

Nine-time Academy Award winner Dennis Muren to keynote VIEW 2018.

Jurassic World; Fallen Kingdom VFX Supervisor David Vickery to present.

Turin, Italy: Industrial Light & Magic’s Senior Visual Effects Supervisor and Creative Director Dennis Muren, A. S. C., received his ninth Academy Award for supervising the visual effects in Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park and his 13th Oscar nomination for Spielberg’s War of the Worlds. He holds two Guinness World Records – for most Oscars and most Oscar nominations for visual effects and was the first visual effects artist honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In February, 2007, the Visual Effects Society honored Muren with a Lifetime Achievement Award, and he became a VES fellow in 2010.

As Creative Director of ILM, Muren is currently a key member of the company’s leadership team and collaborates with all of ILM’s supervisors on each of the films that the company contributes to. In addition, he is writing a book on “observation” for digital artists.

Beginning with Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, many of the features Muren supervised were breakthrough films in terms of visual effects, not the least of which was Jurassic Park, the first film in the Jurassic series. It was first feature to star soft-body CG creatures, and its billion-dollar box office convinced Hollywood filmmakers it wouldn’t be the last.

In fact, twenty-five years later, Industrial Light & Magic’s David Vickery was the overall supervisor for the fifth Jurassic film, this year’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which has earned more than a billion dollars at the box office. Vickery joined ILM in London as a visual effects supervisor in 2015. Prior to that, he received a visual effects Oscar nomination and a BAFTA Award in 2012 for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Muren and Vickery join ILM colleague Rob Bredow, SVP, Executive Director and Head of ILM at VIEW 2018.

The international VIEW Conference, Italy’s premiere event for Computer Graphics, Interactive and Immersive Storytelling, Animation, Visual Effects, Games, and VR, AR, and Mixed Reality, brings top professionals from those fields to the beautiful baroque city of Torino, Italy for a week of talks, presentations, and workshops.

