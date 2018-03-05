





Coco, Dear Basketball win Oscars After their last three films received no nominations, Pixar’s Coco picked up two Oscars at the 90th Academy Awards last night, one for Best Animated Film and the other for Best Original Song for Remember Me. It’s the first animated feature since Frozen to win multiple statuettes. Pixar has now won 15 Academy Awards for their features films. Legendary animator Glen Keane and basketball star Kobe Bryant won Oscars for Animated Short with Dear Basketball. And Blade Runner 2049 picked up the prize for Best Visual Effects.

