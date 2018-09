TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Marvel has finally released the first teaser trailer for their newest cinematic hero, Captain Marvel. Brie Larson stars along with Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. The film is set to debut March 8, 2019 — two months before she may make another appearance in the Avengers: Infinity War sequel.