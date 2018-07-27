top-left
top-right
Animated Views logo


top-left
Newsby Dacey, July 27, 2018
top-right
Carrie Fisher to return as Leia in Star Wars 9 using deleted footage

Disney has just announced that Carrie Fisher will return as Leia in the next Star Wars movie. In an official press release, the studio revealed that the beloved actress will be in the film using deleted footage from The Force Awakens. “We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” director J.J. Abrams says. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.” The hotly anticipated movie opens Christmas 2019.

Back


bottom-left
bottom-right


bottom-left
bottom-right
back to top
Original content © 2003-2018 Animated Views.
All other copyrights belong to their respective owners.
Disclaimer

RSS Feed
Animated Views Feed | Just the News Feed