90th Academy Awards nominees announced

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the list of nominees for the 90th Annual Academy Awards. The winners will be named on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC at 6:30pm ET. The animated and visual effects contenders include:

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Boss Baby — Tom McGrath and Ramsey Naito

The Breadwinner — Nora Twomey and Anthony Leo

Coco — Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson

Ferdinand — Carlos Saldanha

Loving Vincent — Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan Mactaggart

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dear Basketball — Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

Garden Party — Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon

Lou — Dave Mullins and Dana Murray

Negative Space — Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata

Revolting Rhymes — Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Blade Runner 2049 — John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick

Kong: Skull Island — Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus

Star Wars: The Last Jedi — Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould

War for the Planet of the Apes — Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist

In addition, Remember Me from Coco was nominated for Best Original Song (Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez).