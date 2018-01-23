90th Academy Awards nominees announced
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the list of nominees for the 90th Annual Academy Awards. The winners will be named on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC at 6:30pm ET. The animated and visual effects contenders include:
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
The Boss Baby — Tom McGrath and Ramsey Naito
The Breadwinner — Nora Twomey and Anthony Leo
Coco — Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson
Ferdinand — Carlos Saldanha
Loving Vincent — Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan Mactaggart
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dear Basketball — Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant
Garden Party — Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon
Lou — Dave Mullins and Dana Murray
Negative Space — Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata
Revolting Rhymes — Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Blade Runner 2049 — John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick
Kong: Skull Island — Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus
Star Wars: The Last Jedi — Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould
War for the Planet of the Apes — Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist
In addition, Remember Me from Coco was nominated for Best Original Song (Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez).