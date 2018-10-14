Watch a new sneak peek of Season 2 of DuckTales

TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A brand new sneak peek of the second season of DuckTales has been revealed, and you can check it out in the player. Some may wonder why the show is already gearing up for new episodes when it wrapped up its first season barely a month ago, but Disney Channel tends to be unorthodox when it comes to how they air their cartoons. The DuckTales Season 2 premiere is set to launch Saturday, October 20th.

Guest stars for Season 2 include Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World director Edgar Wright, Modern Family’s Julie Brown, John Wick star Lance Reddick, and The Daily Show’s John Hodgman. DuckTales is one of the most popular cartoon shows on cable television, garnering more than “100 million social media views” according to The Walt Disney Company.

Strap in for high-flying adventures with Duckburg’s most famous trillionaire, Scrooge McDuck, and his mischief-making triplet grandnephews; Huey, Dewey and Louie. After a long overdue family reunion reunites Scrooge with his nephew Donald Duck, grandnephews and epic past, the family of ducks dive into a life more exciting than they could have ever imagined. Intrigued by the wonder of McDuck Manor, the triplets along with Mrs. Beakley’s granddaughter, Webby, learn of long-kept family secrets from Scrooge’s epic past, sending the family on daring escapades around the world!