The nominees for the 76th Golden Globe Awards have been announced.

The fully animated entries were relegated to the Best Animated Film category this year. Those nominees are: Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Mirai, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In addition, Mary Poppins Returns (which features some animated sequences) was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Emily Blunt), Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Lin-Manuel Miranda), and Best Original Score (Marc Shaiman).

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on January 6, 2019