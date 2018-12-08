TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

200 Shrek fans across the internet have banded together to produce a “remake” of the Oscar-winning film, and the results are bizarre to say the least. The film–titled Shrek Retold–uses live-action, animation, and some intentionally cheap production values, with each participant being in charge of a different section of the movie in, as the prologue explains, “their own style.” The project has proven to be quite a hit on YouTube, earning more than a million views in less than a week. If you’re curious, you can check it out for yourself in the player above.