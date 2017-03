Will Turner featured in latest Pirates 5 TV spot A new TV spot that teases the return of fan favorite Will Turner for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is now online, and can be watched in the player below. The latest entry in the franchise–which fared very well with critics during its recent CinemaCon screening–opens everywhere May 26th. Are you excited for the return of Will Turner? Why not tell us on our forum?

