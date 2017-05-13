top-left
Newsby Dacey, May 13, 2017
We all live in a yellow pirate ship? Paul McCartney confirmed for Pirates 5 cameo

Confirming rumors which began leaking a few months ago, Disney has officially revealed via Paul McCartney’s Facebook page that the former Beatle will have a cameo in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. McCartney isn’t the first music legend to show up in the franchise, of course, as Keith Richards has appeared in two previous installments as Jack Sparrow’s father. You can check out the poster for Paul McCartney’s character below, and see Dead Men Tell No Tales when it sets sail on the big screen on May 26th.



