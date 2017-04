Watch the recent trailer for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie

Warner Bros. Japan has released a trailer for a forthcoming live-action adaption of the popular manga and anime series Fullmetal Alchemist. Fullmetal Alchemist Live Action Fanpage Channel has posted, via the film’s official Tumblr page, the trailer with English subtitles. The film is scheduled for release in Japan on December 1. A potential North American release date has yet to be announced.