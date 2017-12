Watch the first trailer for the live-action Alita: Battle Angel Fox has launched the first trailer to Alita: Battle Angel, the live-action adaptation of the manga and anime series by Yukito Kishiro. The film has been a passion project for co-writer/co-producer James Cameron and will be directed by Robert Rodriguez. Starring Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, and Mahershala Ali, the film is scheduled to be released on July 20, 2018.

Share with your friends: