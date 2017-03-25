





Watch the first full Justice League trailer Warner Bros. and DC Films have launched the first full trailer for the forthcoming Justice League feature. The fifth film in the DC Extended Universe, it will be directed by Zack Snyder (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) and stars an ensemble cast in Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Jessie Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Amber Heard as Mera, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ciaran Hinds as Steppenwolf, and J.K. Simmons as James Gordon. It is scheduled for release on November 17.

