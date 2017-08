Watch the Batman vs. Two-Face trailer IGN has launched the trailer for the highly-anticipated Batman vs. Two-Face. The sequel to last year’s hit animated venture Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, it features the late Adam West’s last performance as Batman along with Burt Ward as Robin, Julie Newmar as Catwoman, and William Shatner as Two-Face. The Blu-ray will be released on October 17.

