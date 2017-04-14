Watch the 2017 Star Wars Celebration live streams

Unable to be in Orlando for the Star Wars Celebration convention? Worry not, Disney and LucasFilm have you covered. They will be hosting live streams the entire weekend, including the major panels in full and coverage of the show floor.

Friday – Day 2 Stream

Today is the big one as the Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel is scheduled take place, where the first full trailer to Episode VIII is expected to launch (panel start time approximately 11am EST). The stream is also scheduled to cover a panel on the making of Rogue One (start time approximately 1:30pm EST), a spotlight on the heroines of Star Wars (start time approximately 3:30pm EST), and Mark Hamill will host a tribute to the late Carrie Fisher (start time approximately 5:30pm EST).

Below are the live streams from the previous days as archived by Disney and LucasFilm for you to watch at your leisure.

Thursday – Day 1

The opening day of the convention featured a celebration of the franchise 40-year history with appearances from George Lucas, Harrison Ford, and more, Dave Filoni of LucasFilm Animation looked at the the studio’s past and present projects ahead of the new Forces of Destiny online series, and spotlight panels on Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine) and Ray Park (Darth Maul).