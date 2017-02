Trolls wins Best Song Written for Visual Media at the Grammys Ahead of tonight’s ceremony, the Grammy Awards have just announced via Twitter that Trolls has won the prize for Best Song Written for Visual Media for Can’t Stop the Feeling! It beat fellow animation-related nominations Try Everything from Zootopia and Just Like Fire from Alice Through the Looking Glass for the award. Can’t Stop the Feeling! is also nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. Congrats Best Song Written For Visual Media "Can't Stop The Feeling!" Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters #GRAMMYs — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 12, 2017

