Trolls 2 coming to theaters April 2020 Following its success in theaters and on home video, DreamWorks Animation has just announced on Facebook that a sequel is on the way, with Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake returning to play Poppy and Branch, respectively. We’ll provide you with more information as it becomes available, but you can check out an early promotional image below. Trolls 2 is set to dance its way into theaters April 10th, 2020.

