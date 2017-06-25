The View 2017 program and guests now announced

‘VIEW CONFERENCE’

18th ANNUAL VFX / COMPUTER GRAPHICS / GAMES EVENT

October 23-27, 2017 – Turin, Italy

TURIN, Italy/HOLLYWOOD (June 05, 2017) – VIEW Conference 2017, Italy’s renowned computer graphics, digital media and games conference has officially opened registration for the show’s spectacular 18th annual event, which runs October 23-27, 2017 in Torino, Italy. The one-of-a-kind conference brings together a wide slate of industry heavyweights in the fields of animation, visual effects, virtual reality, digital design and gaming. Among those already confirmed for keynote presentations are legendary World of Warcraft game designer Rob Pardo, CEO of Bonfire Studios, and Baobab Studios Chief Creative Director Eric Darnell, known for his acclaimed work, including co-directing and co-writing all four DreamWorks Animation MADAGASCAR films with Tom McGrath, as well as directing ANTZ.

VIEW Conference has also announced the opening of submissions for the show’s highly competitive‘VIEW Awards.’ Celebrating the best in animation and video games, each year this competition receives hundreds of entries, vying for recognition in four categories for animated short films or video games.

VIEW Conference spans five remarkably diverse days, featuring talks, workshops, panel discussions, interactive sessions, awards and more, in an intimate conference like no other. It is presented to an expected audience of 6,000 professionals and students.

The initial list of industry professionals confirmed to present at VIEW Conference 2017 includes those below. Additional announcements are forthcoming, as speakers are added.

Initial list of VIEW Conference 2017 Industry Speakers

1. Rob Pardo– CEO, Bonfire Studios. Renowned video game design career including World of Warcraft– VIEW Keynote Speaker

2. Eric Darnell –Chief Creative Officer, Baobab Studios whose career includes co-directing & co-writing all DreamWorks’ Madagascar films and projects including Invasion, Asteroids, Rainbow Crow and more. – VIEW Keynote Speaker

3. Phil Chen–Co-founder, HTC VIVE. A technology explorer and investor who is Managing Partner of Presence Capital VR/AR Venture Fund and Partner, Horizons Ventures who invests in VR/AR/AI.

4. Paul Debevec–Senior Staff Engineer, Google VR and Oscar Winner

5. Kevin Lin– Chief Operating Officer, Twitch.TV

6. Christopher Townsend – Overall VFX Supervisor,Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2

7. Vicki Dobbs Beck – Executive in Charge of ILM x LAB

8. Mark Osborne – The Little Prince and Kung Fu Panda, DreamWorks Animation

9. Kris Pearn – Director The Willoughbys, Bron Animation and Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2 Co-Director, Sony Pictures Animation

10. Shannon Tindle – Director/Writer, Sony Pictures Animation, Disney, Laika, Google Spotlight Story On Ice

11. Cinzia Angelini – Director, upcoming CG Animated short ‘Mila’

12. Hal Hickel – Animation Director, Rogue One, ILM. Oscar and BAFTA Winner

13. Rob Coleman – Head of Animation, Lego Batman Movie, Animal Logic. Two-time Oscar nominee for his work on Star Wars

14. Kim White– Director of Photography – Lighting, Cars 3, Pixar Animation Studios

15. Noelle Triaureau – Production Designer, Smurfs: The Lost Village, Sony Pictures Animation

16. Mike Ford – VFX Supervisor, Smurfs: The Lost Village, Sony Pictures Imageworks

17. Carlos Zaragoza – Production Designer, The Emoji Movie, Sony Pictures Animation

18. Maureen Fan– Chief Executive Officer, Baobab Studios, VR

19. Larry Cutler– Chief Technology Officer, Baobab Studios

20. Eloi Champagne – Technical Director, National Film Board of Canada, VR

21. Claudio Pedica – Senior Interaction Designer, Sólfar Studios& AI researcher at Reykjavik University

22. Michael Rubin – Founder and Chief Photo Officer, Neomodern

23. David Putrino – Director of Rehabilitation Innovation, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.Director of Telemedicine and Virtual Rehabilitation Medicine at Weill-Cornell Medical College. Chief Mad Scientist, Not Impossible Labs.

24. Victor Perez – VFX Supervisor, Gabriele Salvatores Invisible Boy sequel

25. Francesco Filippi– Director, Mani Rosse (Red Hands), Studio Mistral

26. Ed Hooks – Multi-faceted theatrical professional, actor, author and acting teacher.

“I am thrilled to confirm such an impressive list of speakers so early in our 2017 planning process,” said conference director Dr. Maria Elena Gutierrez. “This year’s VIEW Conference continues our tradition of showcasing many of the world’s top animation, visual effects artists, while adding even more great speakers to our line-up to showcase games and virtual reality.”

The VIEW Conference’s popular awards competition recognizes animated short films and videogames created between January 1, 2015 and September 15, 2017. Entry is available online at: http://www.viewconference.it/awards-and-social-contest/

The awards categories are:

• BEST SHORT – category for those creating and animated short, music video or commercial using 2D/3D animation. The contest is open to students and professionals with a maximum length of 30 minutes. The best short will be evaluated based on design, environments and best character. First prize is 2,000 Euros. Submit your work

• SOCIAL CONTEST – a short video clip or commercial focusing on social themes.

First prize is 500 Euros. Submit your work

• GAME CONTEST – an award recognizing the best gameplay, design and mechanics.

First prize is 500 Euros. Submit your work

• ITALIANMIX – dedicated to the work of Italian artists, the work can be animated, experimental or documentary. Maximum length 30 minutes. First prize is 500 Euros. Submit your work

The deadline for ALL VIEW Awards submissions is: September 15, 2017.

Professional and Students are invited to register to attend VIEW Conference 2017 online at: http://www.viewconference.it/passes-pricing

The VIEW 2017 Conference is made possible with the support of Compagnia di San Paolo, Fondazione CRT, Piedmont Region, Turin’s Chamber of Commerce and the City of Turin, Twitch.tv.

Please visit the VIEW Conference 2017 website: http://www.viewconference.it for more information and speaker updates.

