The Lego Batman Movie opens The Lego Batman Movie opens today in 4,088 theatres according to Box Office Mojo. The film is a hit with the critics, earning an impressive 91% at Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “The Lego Batman Movie continues its block-buster franchise’s winning streak with another round of dizzyingly funny — and beautifully animated — family-friendly mayhem”. BOM projects a big opening weekend with a $76 million first place finish.

Share with your friends: