Star Wars: Episode VIII gets a title The next Star Wars has officially been given a name, and will be titled Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It seems to safe to assume that it’s a reference to Luke Skywalker, although it could also potentially be referring to Rey (with her becoming “The Last Jedi” if Luke meets that same fate that Han Solo did in The Force Awakens). An anticipated release to say the least, the movie opens everywhere December 15th.

