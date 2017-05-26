Star vs. The Forces of Evil: The Battle for Mewni special to air July 15 on Disney XD

Disney launched a surprise for fans with a teaser trailer for a two-hour Star vs. The Forces of Evil special to air on July 15 called The Battle for Mewni. The special will pick up from where the series second season ended as Star Butterfly is forced to return to her home dimension of Mewni to face the seemingly immortal villain Toffee, who has a dark connection with her mother Moon.

According to ComicBook.com, the special will air three times on July 15 at 11am, 2pm, and 7pm EST as well as be available on the Disney XD app and VOD platforms. The special airs ahead of the much-anticipated third season of the series, which is project to premiere in the Fall.