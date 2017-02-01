top-left
Newsby Dacey, February 1, 2017
R-rated Dutch animated movie The Trouble with Terkel to get limited US release this week

Terkel in Trouble–a Dutch animated movie about a boy who drives his sister to suicide–is opening in apparently very limited release as The Trouble with Terkel this weekend, Box Office Mojo is reporting. The film was actually made back in 2010, which makes it somewhat surprising to see it getting a theatrical run in the states now. Film Journal seems to be one of the only websites to have a review up so far, and their response is overwhelmingly negative, declaring that it is “destined to be 2017’s worst film.” You can watch the very NSFW trailer for the R-rated movie below.



