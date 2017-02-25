Oscar Weekend 2017

It’s finally here! The winners of the 89th Annual Academy Awards will be revealed this weekend.

Our annual Oscar event is in its 13th year! Hopefully you entered our contest for a chance to win a $50 Amazon or Fandango gift card. If so, you can view or print a PDF of all the nominees and your picks to check how you’re doing at home. You can also follow along during the show as we track the results of the contest online live as each award is announced.

Whether you entered the contest or not, be sure to join us at 7:30pm ET Sunday evening during the Oscar telecast for the other half of our event, a live chat where you can join the AV staff and your forum friends as we discuss the people, the fashions, the story-lines, and the awards.

Until then, here’s a peek at who might be taking home the trophies. The following is the consensus picks in each category according to readers who entered our contest.