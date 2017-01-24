Oscar nominations for 2016 films announced

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations for the 89th Academy Awards today. Categories featuring animated films include:

Beast Animated Film

• Kubo and the Two Strings

• Moana

• My Life as a Zucchini

• The Red Turtle

• Zootopia

Best Animated Short

• Blind Vaysha

• Borrowed Time

• Pear Cider and Cigarettes

• Pearl

• Piper

Best Visual Effects

• Deepwater Horizon

• Doctor Strange

• The Jungle Book

• Kubo and the Two Strings

• Rogue One

Best Original Song

• Audition (The Fools Who Dream) from La La Land

• City of Stars from La La Land

• The Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story

• How Far I’ll Go from Moana

• Can’t Stop the Feeling! from Trolls

Kubo and the Two Strings is the first animated film since the mid-1990s to be nominated for Visual Effects. Life, Animated (about an autistic child who learned to communicate through Disney animated movies) is up for Best Documentary Feature.

The full list of nominations can be fount at the Oscars website. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on February 26, 2017.