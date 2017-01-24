top-left
Top Storyby James, January 24, 2017
Oscar nominations for 2016 films announced

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations for the 89th Academy Awards today. Categories featuring animated films include:

Beast Animated Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia

Best Animated Short
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper

Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One

Best Original Song
Audition (The Fools Who Dream) from La La Land
City of Stars from La La Land
The Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go from Moana
Can’t Stop the Feeling! from Trolls

Kubo and the Two Strings is the first animated film since the mid-1990s to be nominated for Visual Effects. Life, Animated (about an autistic child who learned to communicate through Disney animated movies) is up for Best Documentary Feature.

The full list of nominations can be fount at the Oscars website. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on February 26, 2017.

