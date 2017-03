New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series in early development for 2018; current show officially cancelled Nickelodeon has just announced the development of a brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV series on Twitter, and you can check out the announcement post below. Nickelodeon has also announced that this will mean the end of the 2012 reboot, which is now set to conclude with its upcoming fifth season. The new show is currently scheduled to premiere in 2018. BREAKING NEWS, DUDES.

A brand-new 2D-animated series, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (working title), is launching in fall 2018. — TMNT (@TMNT) March 2, 2017

