My Little Pony: The Movie gets PG rating Possibly proving once and for all that the G rating is more or less dead, My Little Pony: The Movie has been rated PG for “mild action,” Film Ratings has confirmed. The rating is a first for the franchise which has included several straight-to-video films and one theatrical one. My Little Pony: The Movie will bring its PG-rated action to theaters October 6th.

