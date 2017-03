More Emily Blunt photos and first look at Lin-Manuel Miranda in Mary Poppins Returns Gordon Harrold, who is a historical advisor to TV and films in Britain as well as a direct servant to the Royal Family, posted some new photos from the set of Mary Poppins Returns through his Twitter account. The photos feature more shots of Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins and the first look at Lin-Manuel Miranda as Jack. Mary Poppins Returns will fly into theaters Christmas 2018. Here is some more stills of Emily Blunt as #MaryPoppins in 'Mary Poppins Returns,' the new sequel to Disney’s 1964 film 'Mary Poppins.' pic.twitter.com/x3YpNcw8VN — Gordon Harrold (@TheRoyalFootman) March 5, 2017

