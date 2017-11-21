top-left
top-right
Animated Views logo


top-left
Top Storyby Dacey, November 21, 2017
top-right
John Lasseter taking leave of absence from Pixar as result of “missteps”

John Lasseter, the head of Pixar Animation Studios and creative consultant at Walt Disney Feature Animation, is taking a leave of absence from the company, THR is reporting. In a memo released publicly today, Lasseter apologized for any “missteps” he may have made to employees at Pixar. “I especially want to apologize to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug or any other gesture they felt crossed the line in any way, shape, or form,” he said said in his statement. “No matter how benign my intent, everyone has the right to set their own boundaries and have them respected.” Other insiders, however, are now reporting on a pattern of alleged misconduct, including the claim that writer Rashida Jones left Toy Story 4 as a result of them. Lasseter’s leave of absence, which is officially being reported as being over “creative differences,” is set to last for six months.

UPDATE: Rashida Jones tells the New York Times reports she left Toy Story 4 over inappropriate advances are untrue.

Back


bottom-left
bottom-right


bottom-left
bottom-right
back to top
Original content © 2003-2017 Animated Views.
All other copyrights belong to their respective owners.
Disclaimer

RSS Feed
Animated Views Feed | Just the News Feed