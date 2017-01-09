





Hidden Figures ends Rogue One’s box office reign Even though yesterday’s estimates predicted otherwise, Box Office Mojo is reporting that the critically acclaimed drama Hidden Figures beat Rogue One: A Star Wars Story by less than $1 million. The Star Wars spin-off had dominated the box office since its opening, and will soon beat Finding Dory to become the top domestic grosser of 2016. In other news, Sing continued its strong run, and has made $214 million in three weeks. Moana, meanwhile, also continued to do well, and now has a total of $225 million.

