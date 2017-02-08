Get a first look at the animated adaptation of Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

IGN has picked up through Warner Bros. the first trailer for the forthcoming direct-to-video animated feature Teen Titans: The Judas Contract. Based on one of the most highly acclaimed stories produced during the very popular creative run from Marv Wolfman and George Perez, it has been updated to fit within the DC Animated Movie Universe and will pick up after the events of Justice League vs. Teen Titans.

Warner Bros. has also released a two minute clip from the film which shows how Starfire met the team in the film’s continuity.

In addition to returning cast members Stuart Allan (Robin), Taissa Farmiga (Raven), Sean Maher (Nightwing), Kari Wahlgren (Starfire), Brandon Soo Hoo (Beast Boy), and Jake T. Austin (Blue Beetle), they will be joined by Christina Ricci as Terra, Gregg Henry as Brother Blood, and Miguel Ferrer, in one of his last roles before his passing on January 19, as Deathstroke. The film is scheduled for release later in 2017.