Frozen holiday special title and logo revealed at New York Toy Fair The New York Toy Fair took place this weekend, and ComingSoon.Net took took several pictures of Disney’s display there. Among the toys being previewed was also the news that the upcoming Frozen holiday special will be titled Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, although it seemed that none of the merchandise shown was directly based off of that. It is expected to air on ABC this fall.

