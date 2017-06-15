top-left
Newsby Dacey, June 15, 2017
First trailer for Goodbye Christopher Robin released

The first trailer for Goodbye Christopher Robin is now online, and can be watched in the player below. The film chronicles Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne and his ultimately troubled relationship with his son Christopher after making him central to his stories. It opens in theaters in the UK this October. Disney has a similar movie currently in development which will also deal with Christopher Robin, but it has yet to be given in release date.

