First look at Star Wars: Forces of Destiny online animated series

Ahead of the Star Wars: Celebration convention in Orlando, Florida this weekend, Disney and LucasFilm have launched a teaser trailer for an upcoming series of animated shorts centered on the women of the galaxy far, far away in Star Wars: Forces of Destiny.

Screenshots of the series and as well as of the accompanying doll figures have also be released by LucasFilm through Entertainment Weekly, which has reported that the series will begin streaming online via YouTube in July with televised specials on Disney Channel to air sometime in the fall.