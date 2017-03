Eden Espinosa talks voicing new character Cassandra in Tangled: The Series Playbill interviewed popular musical actress Eden Espinosa on camera about voicing new character Cassandra in Tangled: The Series. Returning voices Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi were also included in describing the character. Cassandra will be introduced in the series pilot film Tangled Before Ever After airing on Disney Channel March 10 before the series premiere on March 24.

