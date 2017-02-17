top-left
February 17, 2017
UPDATED: Donald Glover is Simba in live-action Lion King remake; James Earl Jones to reprise role of Mufasa

Director Jon Favreau took to Twitter today to announce the first official casting for his upcoming remake of The Lion King, revealing that Donald Glover will play the leading role of Simba. The movie is currently without a release date, but you can check out Favreau’s tweet below.

UPDATE: Favreau has also announced that James Earl Jones will be returning to once again play his iconic role of Mufasa.

 

 

 

