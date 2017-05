Discover League of Legends League Animation Workshop featuring Glen Keane Riot Games have launched what is considered to be the start of a series of short animation videos centered on their popular title League of Legends. Dubbed League Animation Workshop, these short videos, composed primarily of rough animation, were created to experiment, define and develop the major characters and the world they inhabit of Runeterra. Among the contributors to the project is legendary animator Glen Keane. Miss Fortune: Surrender Zed: Death Mark Darius: Fear Lux: Binding Light by Glen Keane Further information about the project, and what was being explored in each video by the development team, can be viewed at the League Animation Workshop official web site.

