





Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie from DreamWorks takes flight in first trailer Ahead of the release of The Boss Baby, DreamWorks has launched the first trailer for Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, with stars Kevin Hart and Ed Helms providing a brief introduction. Based on the series of children’s books by Dav Pilkey, the film will be the last DreamWorks animated feature to be distributed by 20th Century Fox as a result of last year’s NBC/Universal acquisition of DreamWorks Animation. Directed by David Soren (Turbo), the film is scheduled for release on June 2.

